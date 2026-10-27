FEAM Aero unifies European operations as FEAM EMEA
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Background ✨
FEAM AERO and its Northern Aerotech subsidiary acquired SR Technics' line maintenance operation at Madrid Barajas Airport, adding widebody maintenance and aircraft-on-ground support capability in Spain1. FEAM AERO also expanded internationally via its BOSA acquisition, launching line maintenance operations at London Gatwick and Dublin and creating an estimated 15 P66 Licensed Engineer roles2. FEAM AERO previously said Northern Aerotech increased its European line station count to 12 and brought EASA Part 145 certification3.