fastjet Zimbabwe to increase Harare-Johannesburg capacity during end of year holiday period 2026
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Background ✨
fastjet Zimbabwe extended A320 operations to end-Oct-2026 after demand rose following the aircraft's Aug-2026 introduction, and it planned for the A320 to return in Dec-2026 to add capacity on Victoria Falls-Johannesburg and Harare-Johannesburg services1. The A320-200 was operated under a short term lease for Aug/Sep-2026 peak demand, with business CEO and country head Donahue Cortes saying it enabled evaluation of the A320 for possible permanent fleet inclusion from 20272.