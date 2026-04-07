FAA publishes special conditions for ZeroAvia electric engine

ZeroAvia previously reached agreement with the US FAA on both the certification basis for its 600kW electric propulsion system (via a G-1 Issue Paper) and a P-1 Special Conditions Issue Paper, with the latter setting out conditions to be addressed during certification and enabling means of compliance to be determined once the FAA rule was finalised and published1 2. In the UK, it secured UK Civil Aviation Authority design organisation approval for its ZA600 hydrogen-electric powertrain, positioning it towards type certification for Part 23 aircraft3.