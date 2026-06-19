FAA hoping to test SMART system in Sep-2026: Administrator

US FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (28-May-2026) the FAA is optimistic it can conduct a "soft test" of the Strategic Management of Airspace Routing Trajectories (SMART) system in Sep-2026. He added that the FAA expects the SMART system to be operational before the end of 2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the FAA is developing the SMART system in partnership with Thales, Palantir and Airspace Intelligence. [more - CAPA TV]