16-Mar-2018 3:35 PM

FAA expecting US aviation industry yields to fall over next 20 years

US FAA announced (15-Mar-2018) domestic mainline passenger real yield, adjusted for inflation, is forecast to decrease from USD0.1389 in 2017 to USD0.1364 cents in 2018, a decrease of 1.8%. FAA forecast domestic mainline carrier real yield to decline at an average rate of 0.4% to USD0.1255 cents in 2038. International mainline real yield is forecast to decrease from USD0.1293 in 2017 to USD0.1286 cents in 2018, a decrease of 0.6%. Thereafter, international real yield declines at a rate of 0.6% p/a, falling to USD0.1141 cents by 2038. [more - original PR

