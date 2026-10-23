    Loading
    23-Oct-2026 4:04 PM

    FAA Administrator: SMART platform is not intended to 'nationalise' airline schedules

    US FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford stated (20-Oct-2026) the Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART) AI platform is not intended to "nationalise" airline schedules, noting the tool will instead be used to optimise carriers' use of the National Airspace System. Mr Bedford noted the FAA will use the platform to "provide recommendations to the airlines on their own schedules and to reduce the number of conflicts". As previously reported by CAPA, the US Department of Transportation and the FAA announced the SMART platform in Sep-2026 which centralises 200 data streams such as weather patterns, flight paths, traffic flow and controller staffing metrics into one platform. [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    US DoT Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said SMART centralised 200 data streams and was expected to cut delays/cancellations, improve predictability and lower fares, with a staged rollout beginning in the National Capital Region and limited-mode use around Washington DC.1

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More