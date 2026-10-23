FAA Administrator: SMART platform is not intended to 'nationalise' airline schedules

US FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford stated (20-Oct-2026) the Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART) AI platform is not intended to "nationalise" airline schedules, noting the tool will instead be used to optimise carriers' use of the National Airspace System. Mr Bedford noted the FAA will use the platform to "provide recommendations to the airlines on their own schedules and to reduce the number of conflicts". As previously reported by CAPA, the US Department of Transportation and the FAA announced the SMART platform in Sep-2026 which centralises 200 data streams such as weather patterns, flight paths, traffic flow and controller staffing metrics into one platform. [more - Aviation Week]