Executive Jet Support acquires one ERJ145 for disassembly
Executive Jet Support (EJS), via its official LinkedIn account, announced (03-Apr-2026) the acquisition of one Embraer ERJ145 aircraft (MSN 145134) from Loganair. The aircraft was ferried to Airline Support Baltic in Riga for disassembly. The engines, landing gear and other components will be transferred to EJS' facility in Poland for processing and preparation for market distribution.
Background ✨
Executive Jet Support (EJS) previously commenced teardown of an A321 in Tallinn after purchasing it from Sunclass Airlines, stating the "relatively young airframe" would add high-demand components to inventory1. EJS also purchased two Embraer E190 aircraft with engines, scheduled for delivery "within the next month"2. Separately, Loganair planned to commence Southampton-Jersey services using Embraer ERJ145 equipment in Jan-20263.