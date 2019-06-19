Become a CAPA Member
Eviation Aircraft unveils elements of 'Alice' electric commuter aircraft and begins pre-sales

Eviation Aircraft announced (18-Jun-2019) details of its first full scale, all electric commuter plane, known as 'Alice', at the 2019 Paris Air Show. The company has also announced it will begin pre-sales of the aircraft. Key details include:

  • Design: Aircraft will seat nine passengers, and will be capable of speeds up to 240 knots and a range of up to 650 miles. Intended to operate high frequency 'middle mile' commuter routes such as Paris-Toulouse, Oslo-Trondheim and San Jose-San Diego;
  • Timeline: Start of manufacturing and first flight to be conducted in 2019. Aircraft certification expected in 2022;
  • Testing: AeroTEC, to lead Alice's flight tests and first flight at its Moses Lake, Washington location and serve as a partner for certification;
  • Partners: Honeywell (flight-by-wire systems), Siemens (electric power units), Hartzell (propellers), magniX (electric power units) and Magnaghi Aeronautica (landing gear);
  • Operating costs: Eviation Aircraft estimates cost reductions of up to 70% compared to existing, in service aircraft. [more - original PR]

