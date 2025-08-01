Eve Air Mobility: 'There’s a strong business case for advanced air mobility'
Eve Air Mobility business development lead Rob Weaver, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) "Through the 2030s, we'll see new approaches to air traffic management", adding: "There's opportunities, but we need ground infrastructure". Mr Weaver noted: "There's a strong business case for advanced air mobility".
Background ✨
Eve Air Mobility projected an in-service fleet of 30,000 eVTOL aircraft by 2045, supporting three billion passengers and generating USD280 billion in potential revenue, while highlighting challenges such as safety, regulatory approval, air traffic management, ground infrastructure, and battery technology as critical to urban air mobility growth1. It completed its Urban Air Traffic Management prototype and established multiple partnerships to support integration and scalability2.