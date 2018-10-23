EVA Air unveils first 787-9 aircraft
EVA Air unveiled (22-Oct-2018) its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft on 22-Oct-2018. The carrier is scheduled to take delivery of a second 787-9 aircraft in 2018, for a total of four 787-9s and 20 787-10s, all of which are scheduled to be delivered by 2022. EVA Air's 787-9 is configured with 304 seats in a two class configuration, including 26 business and 278 economy class seats. EVA is finalising preparations and securing certifications for the aircraft and expects to put the first aircraft into service in Nov-2018, serving Taipei-Hong Kong initially before extending to Osaka and Tokyo Narita in Dec-2018 with delivery of its second 787-9. EVA will use the remaining two 787-9s for services to Australia and Europe in 2019. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]