EVA Air plans to cancel discounts in violation of labour laws: Labour Ministry and Union

Taoyuan Flight Attendants' Union, via its official Facebook account, and Taiwan's Ministry of Labour separately stated (09-May-2019) EVA Air's plans to cancel employee ticket discounts for employees who participate in strike action and cancelling pay increase and bonuses for all employees are in breach of labour laws. Paragraph 1, Article 35 of the act bans employers from undermining union activities by reducing members' wages and other unfair treatment, according to the Ministry, adding that breaches of the provision are punishable by a fine of between TWD30,000 and TWD150,000 (USD969 and USD4856). The Ministry also said that it would work with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the Taoyuan City Government to provide maximum support to the union and the company. EVA Air spokesperson Golden Kou said that in the event of a severely damaging strike, the company plans to cancel all employees' year end bonuses and raises, which would not contravene the act (Taipei Times, 10-May-2019). [more - original PR - Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union - Chinese] [more - original PR - Taiwan Ministry of Labor - Chinese]