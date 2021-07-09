EVA Air launches online health platform, trialling AOKpass

EVA Air announced (08-Jul-2021) plans to launch a passenger health declaration platform on its website and mobile app, in addition to piloting a programme with digital solution provider AOKpass and medical partner MedAire, effective 09-Jul-2021 to 20-Aug-2021. For AOKpass, EVA will use a mobile app to verify passengers' health credentials for travel on Taipei-Los Angeles and Taipei-San Francisco services. The app will streamline airport COVID-19 prevention measures and reduce unnecessary personal contact for passengers. [more - original PR]