EVA Air commences Taiwan Taoyuan-Washington service
EVA Air commenced (26-Jun-2026) four times weekly Taiwan Taoyuan-Washington Dulles service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 26-Jun-2026. The airline's network in North America now comprises 10 destinations. EVA Air president Clay Sun commented: "Washington Dulles International Airport serves as a vital gateway to the nation's capital area", adding: "We see immense market potential in the Washington DC metropolitan area". The airline is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
EVA Air previously confirmed the four times weekly Taiwan Taoyuan–Washington Dulles service from 26-Jun-2026 using Boeing 787-9s, positioning it as a further step in growing its US network after launching Dallas/Fort Worth in Oct-2025.1 2 EVA Air also planned 787-9 upgauging on select Taiwan Taoyuan–San Francisco frequencies from 29-Mar-2026, replacing 777-300ERs and featuring its fourth generation premium economy cabin.3