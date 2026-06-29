EVA Air commences Taiwan Taoyuan-Washington service

EVA Air previously confirmed the four times weekly Taiwan Taoyuan–Washington Dulles service from 26-Jun-2026 using Boeing 787-9s, positioning it as a further step in growing its US network after launching Dallas/Fort Worth in Oct-2025.1 2 EVA Air also planned 787-9 upgauging on select Taiwan Taoyuan–San Francisco frequencies from 29-Mar-2026, replacing 777-300ERs and featuring its fourth generation premium economy cabin.3