EU's new U-space rules enter into force

European Commission announced (26-Jan-2023) the EU rules establishing a dedicated airspace for drones (U-space) entered into force on 26-Jan-2023. The U-space creates conditions for both drones and manned aircraft to operate safely and will allow the industry to continue scaling up the market for the drone sector and services. The commission noted the new rules will support more complex and longer distance operations, in particular in low level and densely operated airspace and when out of sight of the remote pilot. The next steps will involve member states designating their U-space areas and service providers as well as work on information exchange and navigation performance standards. [more - original PR]