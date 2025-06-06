European transport ministers reach agreement on proposal for passenger rights reform

Europe's transport ministers reached (05-Jun-2025) an agreement on the revision of the regulations on air passenger rights and on airline liability. The revised rules bring over 30 new rights to air passengers. Key rights include:

The right to be rerouted: Airlines must offer passengers rerouting at the earliest opportunity, including the possibility to be rerouted through flights operated by other carriers. If an airline fails to provide an appropriate rerouting within three hours of a disruption, passengers may arrange their own rerouting and claim reimbursement of up to 400% of the original ticket cost;

The right to assistance, including refreshments, food, accommodation;

The right to compensation in case of cancellations and delays; Journeys under 3500km and intra- EU journeys: EUR300 compensation applies for delays of more than four hours; Journeys over 3500km: EUR500 compensation applies for delays of more than six hours;

The right to information: Passengers would have up to six months from the disruption to submit a request or a complaint to the airline. A deadline of 14 days from the submission of the request is introduced for airlines to pay compensation or to provide a clear and substantiated reply to a passenger.

The European Council position will now be examined by the European Parliament, under second reading. The Parliament will subsequently have the possibility to approve, amend or reject the Council position. [more - original PR]