European Parliament committee votes to update EU air passenger rights rules

European Parliament's Transport and Tourism Committee voted (13-Jan-2026) to update EU air passenger rights rules, in force since 2004, to ensure that passengers are sufficiently protected against travel disruption such as denied boarding and delayed or cancelled flights. The vote is the draft Parliament response to the European Council's Jun-2025 position on air passenger rights. European members of parliament consider that air passengers should maintain the following rights:

Reimbursement or rerouting and the ability to claim compensation if a flight is delayed by more than three hours or cancelled, or if the passenger is denied boarding;

One personal item plus one small piece of cabin luggage for free;

Complimentary choice of seating for people accompanying children under 14 or persons with reduced mobility;

Airlines should provide a pre-filled form for compensation and reimbursement. The committee acknowledges that airlines' responsibility for disrupted flights should be limited to situations within their control. The Parliament's draft position on air passenger rights will go to the Jan-2026 plenary session for a final vote by the House as a whole.