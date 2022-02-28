28-Feb-2022 1:00 PM
European Commission to close EU airspace to Russian aircraft
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced (27-Feb-2022) the EU will close its airspace to all Russian owned, Russian registered and Russian controlled aircraft. These aircraft will be barred from landing in, taking off from or overflying the territory of the EU. This will apply to any aircraft owned, chartered or otherwise controlled by a Russian legal or natural person, including for private jet flights. [more - original PR]