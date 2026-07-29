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    29-Jul-2026 3:43 PM

    European Commission places four Russian airports under transactional bans

    European Commission placed (24-Jul-2026) Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Mineralnye Vody Airport, Rostov Platov Airport and Ulyanovsk Vostochny Airport under transactional bans for transport of goods and technology in the defence and security sector. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport said it planned to continue normal operations despite being placed under a European Commission transaction ban, citing compliance with international standards verified by regular audits.1 The European Commission's 16th Russia sanctions package previously extended the flight ban to allow listing of third-country carriers operating domestic flights within Russia or supplying aviation goods, and imposed a full transportation ban on several Russian airports including Moscow Vnukovo and Moscow Zhukovsky.2

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