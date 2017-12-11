EU, China conclude new aviation agreements aimed at certification standardisation and liberalisation

European Commission and China concluded (08-Dec-2017) the following agreements aiming to facilitate market access:

Bilateral Civil Aviation Safety Agreement: Will remove the unnecessary duplication of evaluation and certification activities for aeronautical products by the civil aviation authorities, therefore reducing costs. The initialling of the agreement will also help to advance ongoing certification procedures for European aviation products in China;

Horizontal Aviation Agreement: Marks China's recognition of the principle of EU designation, whereby all EU airlines will be able to operate to China from any EU Member State with a bilateral air services agreement. Until now, only airlines owned and controlled by a given Member State or its nationals could operate between that Member State and China. The conclusion of a Horizontal Agreement will also bring bilateral air services agreements between China and EU Member States into conformity with EU law.

The Commission said the agreement marks "yet another key deliverable under the Commission's Aviation Strategy for Europe". Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said the agreements "will allow for more flights between the two regions, boost the EU's trade in aircraft and related products, and ensure the highest levels of air safety". [more - original PR]