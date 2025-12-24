European Commission approves France's restructuring aid to Corsair

European Commission (EC) approved (23-Dec-2025) France's restructuring aid of EUR167.8 million to Corsair. The aid consists of an EUR80 million write off on loans that were approved by EC in Dec-2020 and EUR87.8 million of additional financing. France informed EC in Sep-2023 of its intention to amend the restructuring plan initially approved by EC. EC opened an in depth investigation on 05-Feb-2024 to assess whether the amendment to Corsair's restructuring plan proposed by France is in line with EU state aid rules. EC considers that the revised restructuring plan, together with further own contributions, updated viability assumptions and adequate compensatory measures, effectively addresses the concerns identified during the investigation, and ensures Corsair's return to long term viability by the end of the restructuring period. [more - original PR]