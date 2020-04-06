European Commission approves acquisition of LSG Sky Chefs by gategroup

European Commission approved (03-Apr-2020) the proposed acquisition of LSG Sky Chefs by gategroup. The approval is conditional on full compliance with commitments offered by gategroup, which include divestment of overlapping businesses in order to facilitate the entry or expansion of competing onboard caterers at airports where competition concerns were identified by the Commission. Divested businesses would include customer onboard catering contracts as well as facilities, other tangible assets, personnel and certain intangible assets. European Commission EVP competition policy Margrethe Vestager commented: "The markets for inflight catering services need to function well in order to allow airlines that operate in Europe to provide air transport services to passengers... [approval will] make sure that airlines will continue enjoying quality and innovative inflight catering services at fair prices to the benefit of passengers". [more - original PR]