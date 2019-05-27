European Commission adopts new rules on operating drones

European Commission adopted (24-May-2019) new EU rules regarding drone traffic across Europe for both professional and leisure drones operators. The rules require operators to be registered with national authorities by 2020 regardless of drone weight. Under the rules, member states will be able to define "no-fly zones" which may include airports and airfields or city centres. Furthermore, the rules see that drones do not higher fly than 120 metres and that the operator always keeps the drone in visual line of sight. EU Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: "This will pave the way for safe, secure and green drone flights. It also provides the much needed clarity for the business sector and for drone innovators Europe wide". [more - original PR]