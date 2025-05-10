Loading
EUROCONTROL: 'We need to put more and more pressure on the system'

EUROCONTROL director network management Iacopo Prissinotti, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (09-May-2025) "If one air navigation service provider or one airport doesn't perform, then we will all of be in big trouble". Mr Prissinotti said: "We don't need to name and shame, but to be fully open and transparent and communicate who is not performing", adding: "I think we need to really put more and more pressure on the system".

