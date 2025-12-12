EUROCONTROL head of strategy: AI provides 'huge opportunity' for agility and problem-solving

EUROCONTROL head of strategy, engagement and institutional relations Predrag Vranjkovic, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "We are managing the airspace and working with ANSPs to provide the best conditions for airlines and AI is a key tool as part of that… We have a huge opportunity. If you look at ANSPs across Europe, they are all engaged in the same kind of project". Mr Vranjkovic added that EUROCONTROL plans to "use AI more" in developing tools which will help it "become more agile [and] predict problems more easily".