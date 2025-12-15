EUROCONTROL aviation sustainability head: Climate change affecting operations and infrastructure

EUROCONTROL head of aviation sustainability Marylin Bastin, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, commented (11-Dec-2025) on "the cost of doing nothing" regarding sustainability in the aviation industry. Ms Bastin stated: "Climate change is also affecting our operation. It's affecting our infrastructure… We should balance the cost of decarbonisation with the cost of [existing impacts]". Ms Bastin concluded: "No transportation sector is sustainable today… We need to find an incentive to reduce the cost of the aviation sector to decarbonise".