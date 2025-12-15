Loading
15-Dec-2025 10:24 AM

EUROCONTROL aviation sustainability head: Climate change affecting operations and infrastructure

EUROCONTROL head of aviation sustainability Marylin Bastin, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, commented (11-Dec-2025) on "the cost of doing nothing" regarding sustainability in the aviation industry. Ms Bastin stated: "Climate change is also affecting our operation. It's affecting our infrastructure… We should balance the cost of decarbonisation with the cost of [existing impacts]". Ms Bastin concluded: "No transportation sector is sustainable today… We need to find an incentive to reduce the cost of the aviation sector to decarbonise".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More