EUROCONTROL and ACI EUROPE release climate change adaptation guidance

EUROCONTROL and ACI EUROPE released (08-Dec-2025) a framework entitled 'Adapting European aviation to a changing climate: guidance on risk assessment and adaptation', designed to help airports, airlines and air navigation service providers (ANSP) prepare for the escalating impacts of climate change. The framework was developed by the European Climate Change Adaptation Working Group, which was launched by EUROCONTROL and ACI EUROPE in 2022 with 37 partner organisations. The guide includes the following steps and priorities for aviation stakeholders:

Infrastructure adaptation: Upgrading drainage and cooling systems, reinforcing runways and taxiways, and deploying nature based solutions to manage flooding, heat stress and soil instability;

Operational resilience: Enhancing flight planning and scheduling to account for temperature extremes, wind shifts and storm disruptions;

Resource management: Addressing water scarcity and fluctuating energy demand through efficient technologies and sustainable practices;

Biodiversity integration: Managing wildlife risks while leveraging ecosystems for natural climate regulation and resilience;

Collaborative planning: Strengthening coordination among airports, airlines, ANSPs and external partners to ensure continuity of critical services and to address climate risks. [more - original PR]