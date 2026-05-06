euroAtlantic airways appoints new CEO
euroAtlantic airways appointed (05-May-2026) Pauls Calitis as CEO, effective 18-May-2026. Mr Calitis brings more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, most recently serving as airBaltic chief operating officer and executive board member. Mr Calitis succeeds Stewart Higginson, who has served as CEO since 2024 and will assume the role of non-executive chairman of the board. euroAtlantic airways plans to expand its fleet, with the addition of two A330 aircraft expected in 2H2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Pauls Cālītis stepped down as airBaltic chief operations officer and executive board member effective 30-Apr-2026, with SVP flight operations Robbert Strating taking over as COO and accountable manager from 01-May-2026, as airBaltic continued reviewing operations, cost optimisation and capital structure options.1 airBaltic had appointed Erno Hildén as CEO effective 01-Dec-2025, with Mr Cālītis returning to COO duties after an interim CEO period.2 3 euroAtlantic previously leased its first Airbus aircraft, an A330-200, under CEO Stewart Higginson to broaden its charter and ACMI long-haul offering.4