euroAtlantic airways appoints new CEO

euroAtlantic airways appointed (05-May-2026) Pauls Calitis as CEO, effective 18-May-2026. Mr Calitis brings more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, most recently serving as airBaltic chief operating officer and executive board member. Mr Calitis succeeds Stewart Higginson, who has served as CEO since 2024 and will assume the role of non-executive chairman of the board. euroAtlantic airways plans to expand its fleet, with the addition of two A330 aircraft expected in 2H2026. [more - original PR]