16-Jun-2026 3:07 PM
EU reaches agreement on EU261 passenger rights regulation revisions
European Council and the European Parliament reached (15-Jun-2026) an agreement on proposed revisions to the EU261 passenger rights regulation. Key provisions include:
- Passengers are entitled to compensation for flight delays exceeding three hours, with amounts based on journey distance:
- EUR250 for journeys up to 1500km;
- EUR400 for journeys between 1500 km and 3500km;
- EUR600 for all other journeys;
- Airlines must send passengers documents enabling them to claim compensation within 96 hours of the delay;
- Airlines must immediately acknowledge receipt of a claim and reply within 30 days by either paying compensation or providing a clear justification for refusing the claim;
- Passengers are entitled to receive refreshments every two hours of waiting time, a meal after three hours and every five hours thereafter (up to three meals per day). Passengers must also be provided with internet access and two phone calls;
- Passengers choosing rerouting at the earliest opportunity following a cancellation or denied boarding must be offered an alternative route within three hours;
- Passengers must be informed "more clearly and comprehensively" about their rights in the event of disruption;
- Extraordinary circumstances may only be invoked where they directly affect the flight concerned;
- No seat selection fee for children under 14 years old sitting next to an accompanying person.
The provisional agreement must be confirmed by the European Parliament and Council within six weeks, with a possibility two week extension. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]