EU Commission launches new EU air carrier ownership and control guidelines

EU Commission published (08-Jun-2017) new guidelines on the rules on ownership and control of EU air carriers. Details include:

Establishing the concept of a "Community air carrier" or "EU carrier". An EU carrier is entitled to operate any intra-EU air services, including the transport of passengers, cargo and mail without further authorisation. An operating license to become an EU carrier requires: Member States or nationals of Member States owning more than 50% of the undertaking and effectively controlling the airline, whether directly or indirectly through one or more intermediate undertakings, except as provided for in an agreement with a third country to which the Community is a party;

Third countries and their nationals are not eligible for majority owning or effectively controlling EU carriers, unless the EU has agreed otherwise with the third country concerned. In case a carrier is no longer owned or effectively controlled by a Member State and/or by nationals of Member States, it is no longer entitled to hold a license and could thus no longer take advantage of the liberalisation of the EU's aviation market. [more - original PR]