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    6-May-2026 1:41 PM

    Etihad chief people officer: New strategy 'all about ambition and a lot of growth'

    Etihad Airways chief people, governance & corporate affairs officer Nadia Bastaki, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) "When we built our new strategy for 2030 or 2035 it was all about ambition and a lot of growth". Ms Bastaki continued: "We always went out for advertising for pilots - male, we now advertise for pilots - female, it's a different way of telling the story and modernising that". She added: "I think looking at the industry evolving, looking at AI and technology coming in, and looking at different segments of the business, you know that the capabilities are changing", noting: "We need more people understanding data and more people understanding insight".

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