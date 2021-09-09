Etihad CEO: Incentivisation & cost reductions are needed to make SAF 'commercially sustainable'

Etihad Airways CEO Tony Douglas, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) "clearly isn't going to be a commercially sustainable part of the solution" without adjustments to current pricing and deceleration of production costs. Mr Douglas highlighted a need for "some form of incentivisation to make it the preferred choice", adding: "quite often taxation drives the wrong sort of behaviour… Tax might be a small part of the solution, but actually incentivisation is far more important".