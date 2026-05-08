Etihad Airways VP treasury and investor relations comments on currency and payment method management

Etihad Airways VP treasury and investor relations Marco Simi, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, commented (23-Apr-2026) on the carrier's experience in managing multiple currencies and payment methods, stating: "From a goal perspective, we keep it relatively simple. We look at acceptance, we look at the cost of sales and we look at fraud. These are the three parameters we apply". Mr Simi added: "I think the challenge as we've grown quite fast in the last three years - around 20% or 30% year-on-year - is a lot of new countries and destinations... At the end of the day, you have to work quite closely with your commercial team to analyse the market and you have to balance where you want to partner and where you want to keep things more in-house". [more - CAPA TV]