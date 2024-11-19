Loading
19-Nov-2024 10:42 AM

Etihad Airways and Virgin Australia to conclude partnership in Jun-2025

Etihad Airways announced (18-Nov-2024) it will conclude its unilateral codeshare and bilateral frequent flyer partnership with Virgin Australia effective 01-Jun-2025. Passengers will no longer be able to book Virgin-operated flights via Etihad's booking channels or earn Guest Miles when travelling with Virgin. Etihad stated the decision "reflects a divergence in the strategic direction of the respective airlines". [more - original PR]

