Etihad & Amadeus sign multi year agreement for Altea Passenger Service System & NDC

Etihad Airways signed (14-Sep-2021) a multi year agreement with Amadeus under which it will implement the full Amadeus Altea Passenger Service System (PSS) suite. The contract covers web booking, revenue management and merchandising, data management and passenger servicing solutions, with new web and mobile channels enabled by Amadeus' Digital Experience suite and enhanced passenger service capabilities through the Altea Departure Control Customer Management solution. Etihad will also join Amadeus Altea NDC under the agreement, making its full range of NDC offers available to Amadeus sellers. [more - original PR]