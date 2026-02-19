Ethiopian Airlines to launch three domestic services to new airports in Apr-2026
Ethiopian Airlines announced (18-Feb-2026) plans to launch three times weekly services to Negele Borena, Gore Metu and Debre Markos from mid Apr-2026, expanding its domestic network to 26 destinations. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: "The inauguration of these three new airports, along with the commencement of passenger services, represents a major milestone for Ethiopian Airlines and for the nation as a whole". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The launch of services to Negele Borena, Gore Metu and Debre Markos followed Ethiopian Airlines' recent domestic network growth, with new routes and airport terminals inaugurated at Goba Robe, Gode Ugaas Miraad and Jinka Baco, alongside resumed and new services to Dembi Dolo, Axum and Nekemite, further strengthening its presence across Ethiopia1. The new airports aligned with plans to increase the number of sealed domestic runways in the country2.