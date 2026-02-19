Ethiopian Airlines to launch three domestic services to new airports in Apr-2026

The launch of services to Negele Borena, Gore Metu and Debre Markos followed Ethiopian Airlines' recent domestic network growth, with new routes and airport terminals inaugurated at Goba Robe, Gode Ugaas Miraad and Jinka Baco, alongside resumed and new services to Dembi Dolo, Axum and Nekemite, further strengthening its presence across Ethiopia1. The new airports aligned with plans to increase the number of sealed domestic runways in the country2.