Ethiopian Airlines selects Collins Aerospace business class seats for A350s and 737 MAX 8s
RTX announced (18-Nov-2025) Ethiopian Airlines selected Collins Aerospace to provide premium lie-flat business class seating for the airline's A350s and Boeing 737 MAX 8s. Under the agreement, 11 Ethiopian Airlines A350-900s "will feature Collins Elevation suites, offering premium privacy, comfort, and ample space to work, relax and dine", while 56 737 MAX 8s will feature Collins' Parallel Diamond business class seats, which transform into lie-flat beds. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Ethiopian Airlines had previously signed an MoU for 11 additional A350-900s, making it the largest A350 customer in Africa, and it also committed to upgrades such as new inflight entertainment and lie-flat business class seats across its long haul fleet, including on the 787s and A350s1 2. The airline received its first A350-1000 recently and plans further A350 deliveries in the coming years3.