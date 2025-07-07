Ethiopian Airlines seeking aircraft to launch operations to Australia

Ethiopian Airlines regional manager Asia Pacific Telila Deressa Gutema, via his official LinkedIn account, stated (04-Jul-2025) the airline is preparing to commence operations to Australia, pending the sourcing of suitable aircraft. Mr Gutema said: "The groundwork has been laid" and the airline is seeking to acquire long haul widebody aircraft to deploy to Australia. He stated: "To all aircraft lessors, leasing companies, and owners with A350s or B787 Dreamliners available for lease or sale, we are looking for you!". In an earlier post in May-2025, Mr Gutema said he held a "highly productive" meeting with representatives from Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport.