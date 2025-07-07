Ethiopian Airlines seeking aircraft to launch operations to Australia
Ethiopian Airlines regional manager Asia Pacific Telila Deressa Gutema, via his official LinkedIn account, stated (04-Jul-2025) the airline is preparing to commence operations to Australia, pending the sourcing of suitable aircraft. Mr Gutema said: "The groundwork has been laid" and the airline is seeking to acquire long haul widebody aircraft to deploy to Australia. He stated: "To all aircraft lessors, leasing companies, and owners with A350s or B787 Dreamliners available for lease or sale, we are looking for you!". In an earlier post in May-2025, Mr Gutema said he held a "highly productive" meeting with representatives from Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport.
Background ✨
Ethiopian Airlines' CEO Mesfin Tasew previously stated that launching services to Australia would be delayed for at least one year due to aircraft shortages, and highlighted the need for four to six additional widebody aircraft annually to sustain growth, alongside 11 A350-900s on order for delivery from 20271 2. The airline has also been actively evaluating both the A350-1000 and Boeing 777X for future widebody fleet expansion3.