1-Oct-2026 11:14 AM
Ethiopian Airlines orders eight Boeing 777-8F and two 777F aircraft
Boeing announced (30-Sep-2026) Ethiopian Airlines placed a firm order for eight 777-8Fs and two 777Fs. This marks the carrier's second order for the 777X aircraft family, building on its purchase of eight 777-9 passenger aircraft that established the carrier as "Africa's first 777X customer". The order will enable Ethiopian to meet "rising global demand for air cargo". Ethiopian Airlines currently connects over 70 cargo markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America with a fleet of 12 777F, two 767F and four 737-800SF aircraft. [more - original PR]