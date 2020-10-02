Ethiopian Airlines launches COVID-19 related medical insurance product

Ethiopian Airlines launched (01-Oct-2020) Sheba Comfort, a COVID-19 related medical insurance product offered in partnership with AXA Partners and Awash Insurance Company. Passengers who purchase international tickets with Ethiopian between 01-Oct-2020 and 31-Mar-2021 will receive insurance coverage under Sheba Comfort, including coverage for up to EUR100,000 in medical expenses for passengers diagnosed with COVID-19 while travelling internationally with the airline. Passengers required to quarantine will also be eligible to claim up to EUR150 per day for a maximum of 14 days under Sheba Comfort. [more - original PR]