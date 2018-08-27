Ethiopian Airlines finalises agreements for launch of Chadian national airline

Ethiopian Airlines finalised (24-Aug-2018) agreements with the Government of Chad to help launch Chad's new national carrier, scheduled to commence operations on 01-Oct-2018. Ethiopian holds a 49% stake in the joint venture, while the Government of Chad retains 51%. Ethiopian already acquired stakes in the national carriers of Zambia and Guinea and preparations are underway to launch Ethiopian Mozambique Airlines. Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam commented: "The strategic equity partnership in the launching of the new Chad national carrier is part of our Vision 2025 multiple hub strategy in Africa. The new Chad national carrier will serve as a strong hub in Central Africa availing domestic, regional and eventually international air connectivity to the major destinations in the Middle East, Europe and Asia". [more - original PR]