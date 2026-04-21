Ethiopian Airlines converts options for six 787-9s to firm orders

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said it planned to firm up Boeing 787-9 options from a Nov-2023 order, noting discussions with Boeing were being finalised in the “coming few weeks”.1 In Nov-2023 Ethiopian agreed to order 11 787-9s with 15 options, alongside 20 737 MAX 8s with 21 options, and it also planned 787 cabin retrofits with Boeing.2