21-Apr-2026 3:37 PM
Ethiopian Airlines converts options for six 787-9s to firm orders
Ethiopian Airlines purchased (20-Apr-2026) six additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft through the conversion to firm orders of commitments from 2023. Ethiopian has the largest 787 fleet in Africa, with 18 787-8s and nine 787-9s currently in service, according to the CAPA Fleet Database. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said it planned to firm up Boeing 787-9 options from a Nov-2023 order, noting discussions with Boeing were being finalised in the “coming few weeks”.1 In Nov-2023 Ethiopian agreed to order 11 787-9s with 15 options, alongside 20 737 MAX 8s with 21 options, and it also planned 787 cabin retrofits with Boeing.2