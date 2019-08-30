Ethiopian Airlines: Conference travel to Ethiopia supported by e-visa programme

Ethiopian Airlines stated (29-Aug-2019) Ethiopia's e-visa system has made travel to the country more convenient, with "tens of thousands" of travellers securing visas online between Jul-2018 and Jun-2019. The airline said government ministries, regional and international organisations and NGOs are benefitting from online visa services for conference participants. The carrier also noted the growth in Ethiopia's conference facilities and stated: "Ethiopia is set to hold a prime spot on the global map of conferences and exhibitions in the years to come". [more - original PR]