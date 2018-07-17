Ethiopian Airlines and TS&S sign MRO and financing collaboration agreement

Ethiopian Airlines and Turbine Services & Solutions (TS&S) signed (16-Jul-2018) a MoU to collaborate on the following:

Establishing auxiliary power unit (APU) capabilities and engine on-wing care centres. The APU centres of excellence will focus on different aspects of MRO services, including spares pool management, predictive maintenance and associated connectivity;

Explore financing and leasing opportunities to support Ethiopian Airlines' fleet through Sanad Aero Solutions. Sanad, which provides financial solutions for spare engines and rotable components, will also explore financing and leasing opportunities in support of Ethiopian's fleet requirements.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said: "Ethiopian stands to benefit from this agreement by boosting its diverse repair, maintenance and overhaul capabilities through innovative technologies. The agreement will also facilitate an additional financing and leasing option for our growing MRO services". [more - original PR]