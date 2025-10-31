Envest Global: KLM, BA and SAS the first airlines to exceed 1% SAF use

Envest Global executive director David Wills, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made up 0.3% of total airline fuel volumes in 2024. Mr Wills reported KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, British Airways (BA) and SAS were the first airlines to exceed 1% SAF use. He said Europe (60%) and North America (30%) make up 90% of SAF use by airlines, with full service carriers consuming 90% of SAF worldwide.