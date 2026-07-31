Envest Global ED: SAF accounted for 0.7% of total airline fuel consumption in 2025

Envest Global ED David Wills, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, reported (29-Jul-2026) sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) accounted for 0.7% of total aviation turbine fuel consumption by commercial airlines in 2025. Mr Wills acknowledged "the fact that 0.7% is still a very small per cent of fuel", but said "there's clearly a growing uptake", with 2025 SAF usage roughly doubling 2024 SAF usage, just as 2024 SAF usage was roughly double 2023 SAF usage.