Envest Global ED: LCCs emit less carbon on average than full service carriers

Envest Global ED David Wills, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, reported (29-Jul-2026) LCCs on average emit roughly 20% less carbon per passenger kilometre than full service carriers, noting this is "mostly driven by high load factors and young fleets". Mr Wills identified Wizz Air, an LCC, as one of the most carbon efficient airlines worldwide, "running at about 50 grams of carbon per passenger kilometre", significantly below the industry average of 87 grams per passenger kilometre.