Envest director: Aviation industry restores 2019 levels of emissions efficiency in 2024
Envest Global executive director Stephen Limbrick, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the aviation industry recorded passenger carbon efficiency performance of 89 grams of CO2 per RPK in 2024, improving to the same level as 2019. LCCs increased their average carbon efficiency by 5% since 2019, while full service carrier (FSC) efficiency decreased by 3% over the same period. LCC efficiency gains outperformed FSCs in all regions except North America.
Background ✨
The International Council on Clean Transportation found that improvements in commercial aircraft fuel efficiency largely stagnated after 2020 due to a sharp decline in new, more efficient aircraft type certifications, with manufacturers making few commitments to develop additional types before 2035. The ICCT recommended a 15% more stringent CO2 standard to incentivise efficiency gains, noting that stronger standards are crucial for meeting aviation’s net-zero targets1.