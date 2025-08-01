Envest director: Aviation industry restores 2019 levels of emissions efficiency in 2024

Envest Global executive director Stephen Limbrick, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the aviation industry recorded passenger carbon efficiency performance of 89 grams of CO2 per RPK in 2024, improving to the same level as 2019. LCCs increased their average carbon efficiency by 5% since 2019, while full service carrier (FSC) efficiency decreased by 3% over the same period. LCC efficiency gains outperformed FSCs in all regions except North America.