Endava SVP: Challenges on payments are about 'what behaviours you want to drive' as an organisation

Endava SVP and industry principal Matthew Williamson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, commented (23-Apr-2026) on "The first thing we need to be really honest about is that you need to make it as easy as possible for your prospective customers to spend money... I've been fortunate enough to see a study being released hopefully in coming weeks, which shows a disconnect in [the view of] customer service, payment automation and payment experience between the C-suite and the operational level within an organisation". Mr Williamson added: "The C-suite are saying 'we're super automated' and the operational side are saying 'no, there's lots of friction points that we want to fix'". Mr Williamson characterised industry challenges with payment as related to "what behaviours you want to drive" internally as an organisation, rather than a "payment conversation or technology conversation". [more - CAPA TV]