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    6-Nov-2026 3:02 PM

    Emirates pax down 22% in H1FY2027

    Emirates Group reported (05-Nov-2026) the following traffic highlights for the six months ended 30-Sep-2026:

    • Passengers: 21.8 million, -22% year-on-year;
    • RPK: -25%;
    • ASK: -17%;
    • Passenger load factor: 72.0%, -7.5pp;
    • ATK: - 10%. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Emirates Group previously reported six months ended 30-Sep-2025 traffic growth, with passengers up 4% to 27.8 million, RPK up 4% and ASK up 5%, while passenger load factor slipped 0.5pp to 79.5% and ATK rose 5%1. For the six months ended 30-Sep-2024, it recorded 26.9 million passengers (+3%), with ASK up 4% and RPK up 2%, and passenger load factor down 1.5pp to 80%2.

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