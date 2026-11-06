Emirates pax down 22% in H1FY2027

Emirates Group previously reported six months ended 30-Sep-2025 traffic growth, with passengers up 4% to 27.8 million, RPK up 4% and ASK up 5%, while passenger load factor slipped 0.5pp to 79.5% and ATK rose 5%1. For the six months ended 30-Sep-2024, it recorded 26.9 million passengers (+3%), with ASK up 4% and RPK up 2%, and passenger load factor down 1.5pp to 80%2.