EAIF backs upgrades and expansion at two Madagascar airports
Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF) announced (30-Jun-2017) support for upgrades and expansion at two Madagascar airports, after private sector company Ravinala Airports won the management concession for Antananarivo Ivato International Airport and Nosy Be Fascene Airport in 2015. The airports will have their runways, passenger terminal facilities and associated infrastructure upgraded and expanded in a EUR215 million project, with EAIF providing a senior debt of EUR25 million over a 16-year term. Passenger handling capacity will more than double at Antananarivo Airport with its runway is to be reinforced and resurfaced, giving the airport the ability to take widebodied aircraft. Nosy Be Airport's capacity will rise to accommodate 500,000 passengers p/a. Ravinala will be marketing the airport to carriers and tourism operators worldwide. [more - original PR]